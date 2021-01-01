India Government announces construction of new Athletic Stadium for football and track-and-field in Ahmedabad

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah announced the construction of a new athletic stadium for football and track-and-field in Ahmedabad...

India's Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that a new athletic stadium for football and track-and-field will be built in Ahmedabad with a seating capacity of 50,000.

The new stadium will be built inside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Sports Enclave at Motera in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"An athletic stadium for football and track-and-field sports will be built with a seating capacity of 50,000 people. Two indoor stadiums with 12,000 and 15,000 capacities will also be built. Another hockey stadium, named after wizard Dhyan Chand, will be built," announced Shah.

The newly constructed stadium will become the second-largest stadium for football in India in terms of seating capacity. The largest remains the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata with a seating capacity of 65,000.

Some other iconic stadiums in Indian where football is played are the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Fatorda Stadium in Goa and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The Indian football season is in full flow at the moment with the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League taking place behind closed doors. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ISL is being played in Goa as a centralised venue while the I-League is being held in West Bengal.