Indian National Football Team: What next after Asian Cup exit?

The Blue Tigers are set to resume their international assignments from the month of March...

After a breathtaking 4-1 victory against Thailand in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener, things went south for the Indian national side as they lost both their remaining Group A games against the UAE and Bahrain, resulting in an early exit from the tournament.



Immediately after the loss to Bahrain on Monday, Stephen Constantine resigned from the post of Head Coach of the Blue Tigers. This was followed by another resignation, this time in the form of Indian centre back Anas Edathodika.



Goal takes a look at what is next in store for the national side.



India Senior Team





Regardless of the heartbreaking exit from the AFC Asian Cup, the Blue Tigers could have an exciting international campaign to look forward to. The next FIFA international friendly window starts from 19 March and will continue till the 27th.



The onus is on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to organise friendly games but before that India needs to appoint a new head coach for the team as well.

