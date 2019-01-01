India defeat Fenerbahce in buildup towards AFC U-16 Championship qualification

Bibiano Fernandes' boys are on an exposure trip to Turkey after winning the SAFF U-15 Championship

The U-16 Indian national football team beat 6-3 in a friendly played in Istanbul, , on Wednesday.

After clinching the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Conferation) U-15 Championship in - the same squad - the boys are now on a 11-match winning streak.

The Blue Colts are currently preparing for the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-16 Championship Qualifiers that will be held later in September in Uzbekistan.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam (4’, 5’, 33’, 53’) scored four of those goals with a hat-trick in the first half alongside Shubho Paul's (12’, 30’) brace for the Indians. Arda Chakirli (14’), Dogukan Tarlaek (37’) and Utku Buyukkose (52’) were on target for the Turkish giants.

Bibiano Fernandes started with the same 11 that won the U-15 SAFF title after defeating Keciorengucu FC 7-0 in the previous game in their Turkish sojourn.

Sridarth took advantage of a goalkeeping error despite a wayward shot by as broke the deadlock in the fourth minute and turned it to 2-0 off a Sibajit Singh through ball in the very next minute.

A few minutes in, Shubho joined the party with a curling shot and another strike at the half-hour mark that sandwitched Fenerbahce's goal by Chakirli.

After Sridarth's hat-trick, courtesy of Maheson Singh's set up, the Turks scored twice through Tarlaek and Buyukkose to bring the scoreline to 5-3 by the 52nd minute.

However, Sridarth's apetite would have only fulfilled after bagging his fourth of the evening by converting of Maheson's cross from the right.

Fenerbahce were much better in the second half and had a chance to reduce the margin of defeat when Anish Mazumder gave away a penalty. But Aman Kumar Sahani had other plans as the Indian custodian denied Yunus Emre Kantar from the spot, aided by Singson to clear the remains.



India XI: Aman Kumar Sahani (GK), Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam, Paogoumang Singson, Anish Mazumder, Amandeep; Sibajit Singh Leimapokam, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham (C), Maheson Singh Tongbram; Shubho Paul, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Taison Singh Loitongbam