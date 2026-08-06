Pay attention, this is all about the numbers now: 232 days separated Yan Diomande signing his contracts with CD Leganes on 27 November 2025 and RB Leipzig on 16 July 2026. In those barely eight months, the Ivorian made only ten appearances for the Spanish side, racking up a total of 542 minutes.

For that, Leganes, a club founded in 1928 in a southern suburb of Madrid, have already banked a tidy €20 million from the Saxony side. What happened in Leipzig is well known: after 13 goals and ten assists in 36 competitive matches, the lightning-quick Diomande was named Bundesliga rookie of the 2025/26 season and is now joining Real Madrid for a nine-figure fee. Madness!

Exactly how high Los Blancos' fee will be has also been a huge talking point at Leganes in recent days. Every extra million means more money for the current second-tier side too.

How much profit did Leganes make thanks to Diomande’s Real transfer?

When Diomande was sold, Leganes secured a five per cent share of the sales profit, not of the resale. In other words, the 19-year-old was sold for €20 million. So if the move to Real, as reported by Sky , goes through for a base fee of €125 million, the sales profit comes to €105 million, and five per cent of that would be €5.25 million. A further €10 million in relatively achievable bonuses could yet be added to the fee, while another €5 million are said by Sky to be harder to achieve.

That would leave Leganes with a fixed €25.5 million from Diomande, who along with Youssef En-Nesyri, to Sevilla FC in 2019/20, is already the club's record sale anyway. It means they received €47,048 per minute he played, or around €2.55 million per game from him. Madness!

So how did Diomande actually fare in those 542 minutes for the then newly promoted Leganes? Sevilla FC should play a major role here as well.

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Which clubs did Yan Diomande once have trials with?

Diomande had already been on a real odyssey beforehand. Spotted in his homeland, he ended up at the private sports academy DME Academy in Daytona Beach in the US state of Florida after several detours. There he immediately developed into the dominant figure and quickly earned trial sessions with Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Rangers, Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC.

Remarkably, though, all of those clubs turned Diomande down. Leganes stepped in thanks to direct contacts with DME. "A lot of people don’t really know this story, but the owner of Leganes (Jeff Luhnow, editor’s note) runs an investment group in Houston called Blue Crow and I think he just bought Cascade, a USL club," Todd Eason, sporting director at DME between 2021 and 2024, recently told ESPN. "But he also funded the African group I worked with that found all these players. I think he fell out with his African partner, and that’s why he brought Dio and another player to Leganes."

The free-agent Diomande only arrived in Spain during the season because that was not permitted until his 18th birthday on 14 November at the earliest. However, the now 14-cap international brought an injury with him from the United States, which is why it took until March 2025 for him to be included in the squad for the first time and make his debut.

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Friendly arranged just for him! Yan Diomande impressed Leganes’ coach

Before he arrived, Leganes' decision-makers had seen the winger only on video. Once he recovered and finally started training with the Under-19s, where he was far superior to everyone else, eyes widened.

Leganes then arranged an internal friendly solely because of Diomande: the first team faced a side packed with players from the second team and the Under-19s. Diomande put on a spectacular display, scoring two wonder goals after several outstanding individual actions and running rings round the professional defenders.

"He was incredible. Right from his first touch of the ball, we said: there is something special there, that’s not normal," the then captain Sergio Gonzalez recently recalled on radio station COPE. Head coach Borja Jimenez urgently asked for Diomande to be taken off early. He wanted to avoid an injury because he had already seen enough. Jimenez had realised: we need this boy in the relegation battle, and immediately!

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Yan Diomande made his Leganes debut of all matches against Real Madrid

Less than 100 hours later, Diomande made his first four-minute cameo for the professionals, of all places at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu against his new club Real Madrid. Fourteen days later, he made his first start against Barcelona.

Then came 4 May and the Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville. Leganes travelled there second from bottom, four points adrift of safety, after only scraping a fortunate stoppage-time draw at home against Girona on the previous matchday.

With a depleted squad, the visitors held on for a 2-2 until well after the 90th minute, when the final action of the match arrived: after intercepting a Sevilla corner, Leganes moved the ball quickly via the goalkeeper and launched a counter-attack against the hosts' advanced defence. Diomande took the ball past the onrushing keeper Orjan Nyland and, around 22 metres from goal, had only the empty net in front of him.

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Yan Diomande missed huge chance for Leganes - fans criticise

He rolled the ball wide of the left post. In the end, those two points that Diomande had at his feet were what Leganes ultimately lacked. Fans on social media raged and criticised him heavily. A dismayed coach Jimenez said of the scene: "In the 95th minute I thought we had already won when I saw Diomande running through one-on-one with the goal. In that moment I believed in victory. He could have decided differently - that is almost certain. He is a very young lad for whom this level is new. At the moment he needs support. He was devastated."

Only days later, Diomande suffered a blow of fate that made a missed chance in a football match feel completely meaningless. The youngster, who is described by all of his companions along the way as a huge family man, suddenly lost his sister Roxane. During the World Cup, he made this public by writing an extremely emotional letter to her in The Players' Tribune.

The following weekend, Diomande produced probably the best performance of his time in a Leganes shirt. The 3-2 home win against Espanyol ended a run of eight matches without a victory. Diomande made it 2-0 and was chiefly responsible for the own goal that led to 3-0. His goal made him, at 18 years, five months and 27 days old, the youngest Leganes player to score in the Primera Division.

How did CD Leganes fare without Yan Diomande?

"I was prepared from a young age for what is happening now. That’s why I feel no pressure. I knew this moment would come. It is a dream come true," Diomande then told fan portal somoslega.com. "We all used to see players score goals on television and hear their names being called out. Now to be here, to hear my name being chanted, that makes me very happy."

With that and two further wins on the penultimate and final matchdays, the club, who had first been promoted in 2016 and stayed in the league for four years, once again fought desperately against dropping into the second tier. It still did not help: one point behind Girona and, of all teams, Sevilla, Leganes went down again.

Who knows what would have happened in the remaining matches if Diomande had scored that late 3-2 in Seville. While he then dazzled his way from Germany straight back to Spain and Los Blancos, Leganes endured a very complicated year without him. In 16th place, they avoided another relegation only by six points.

A new beginning now lies ahead and, financially at least, the club are in a good position. So far, though, they have invested only €1.27 million in new signings. Another €5.5 million will now give Leganes an enormous boost in the transfer market, thanks to Diomande.

Yan Diomande: The performance data from his career