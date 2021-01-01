Inconsistent team selection continues to hurt Orlando Pirates' PSL title aspirations

Goals explains how the 50-year-old tactician's tinkering is hindering Bucs' ability to mount a serious challenge for the championship

Orlando Pirates went into their encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday looking to close the gap on the chasing pack in the race for the PSL title.

A victory for the Buccaneers at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium would have seen them go joint-second on the league standings - level on points with Swallows FC and SuperSport United.

However, Pirates succumbed to a rare defeat to Arrows as a brace from Pule Mmodi inspired Abafana Bes'thende to a 2-0 win over the Soweto giants in Durban.

Abafana Bes'thende's maiden competitive win over Pirates since May 2017 ended the Buccaneers' four-match unbeaten run and they also slipped down to fifth place on the standings.

Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer's critics have often slammed him for his inconsistency when it comes to selecting the starting line-up this season.

Some have even argued that the German tactician doesn't know his best starting line-up with the PSL title hopefuls having blown hot and cold.

The Bucs starting line-up raised a few eyebrows when it was announced ahead of the encounter against Arrows with several key players having been dropped.

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari and the in-form Bongani Sam were missing despite having played a key role in helping Pirates defeat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 over the weekend.

The left-sided duo of Pule and Sam was not part of the matchday squad and the exact reason for their absence is unknown thus far.



However, Sam was substituted in the 56th minute in the Soweto Derby clash against Chiefs after picking up what looked like a hamstring injury.

Hlatshwayo and Motshwari, who form a key part of the Pirates spine, were benched, but the latter made an impact after being introduced prior to the start of the second half.

Undoubtedly Pirates' best central midfielder, Motshwari helped his side regain control of the midfield and the team started creating chances which they failed to convert including Thembinkosi Lorch's missed penalty.

While Hlatshwayo, who has been part of Pirates' defensive backbone, was an unused substitute in KwaZulu-Natal as Bucs conceded two for the second time this term.

Bucs' latest defeat has left them eight points behind league log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Zinnbauer needs to stop tinkering with the team and dropping key players as it is costing the team points and this hinders their ability to challenge for the PSL trophy.

A Nedbank Cup Last 32 match against National First Division (NFD) outfit Uthongathi FC is next for Pirates on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

It will be an opportunity for Bucs to secure a win which would boost his charges' confidence and also get their groove back heading into a busy period in the current campaign.

The Buccaneers are set to play five matches in 18 days including two Caf Confederation Cup matches against Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy.