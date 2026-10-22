Saudi Arabia have unveiled their build-up plan for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, a tournament the Kingdom will host from 7 January to 5 February.

The draw handed the hosts a spot in Group A alongside the Arab trio of Kuwait, Oman and Palestine.

In a statement posted on their official "X" account on Thursday, the federation confirmed the team will stage two training camps before the tournament and play four friendlies against Asian sides.

First comes a camp in Qatar from 9 to 17 November. Saudi Arabia will meet South Korea and Uzbekistan in two friendlies on the 13th and 17th of that month.

The second phase takes the squad to the Saudi city of Khobar from 21 December until 3 January. There the team will face Qatar on 27 December and Jordan on 2 January, with the Jordan fixture played behind closed doors.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia had confirmed the dates of their Asian Cup fixtures, which run as follows:

Saudi Arabia open their campaign against Palestine on 7 January at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium.

Next up at the same ground come Oman on 12 January.

The third and final group match pits Saudi Arabia against Kuwait on 17 January at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.