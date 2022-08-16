Inaki Williams 'made right choice' and will not regret picking Ghana over Spain

The 28-year-old maintains his decision was based on his African roots and Ghanaian blood, adding he made the right decision

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has defended his decision to switch his allegiance and play for Ghana on the international stage.

Born in Bilbao, Biscay to Ghanaian parents, the 28-year-old had already represented Spain on the international stage but later changed and picked the Black Stars.

"Despite being born in Europe, I have my African roots and Ghanaian blood," Williams said as quoted by BBC Sports Africa.

"I think this is the best moment to make that decision. I don't think I will regret it because these trains [opportunities] only come by once.

"I wasn't going to have this opportunity again and I think I made the right choices. I will enjoy the moment, my roots and repay the chance Ghana has given me.

"I think I will enjoy it on the sporting side and personally."

Williams has further revealed the role played by his family to make the decision.

"My family helped me make the decision and GFA president [Kurt Okraku] made the most [effort] for me to be with the national team," he added.

"There have been many factors that have influenced this decision. They proposed to me that I represent Ghana, as I had a pending trip to visit my family in the country.

"I had nothing clearly figured, but the trip helped me see what my grandparents thought about that. It was then easier when you see the people and your family support you to be a Black Star."

He has vowed to help Ghana do well in all competitions, insisting they have quality players, who can achieve help achieve their targets.

"There are many good players in the Ghana national team and we have a good squad," Williams continued.

"We will try to do our best all the time. Pressure or no pressure I will give back the affection received through effort, work, and goals if they come.

"No one will be able to reproach my effort to make them feel proud of me."

Williams was one of 11 stand-by players for Vicente del Bosque's Spain squad at Uefa Euro 2016 and made his debut on May 29, replacing fellow debutant Marco Asensio in a 3-1 friendly defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina.