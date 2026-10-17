Facundo Bernal, the Real Betis player, was shown a red card in the 54th minute of the match against Barcelona on Saturday at the La Cartuja stadium, in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

Trouble flared the moment Moroccan star Abdessamad Ezzalzouli slotted home Real Betis's second. Yamal rounded on a few of the opposition players, apparently demanding a foul in favour of team-mate Fermin Lopez in the build-up to Ezzalzouli's goal.

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Bernal answered Yamal's anger and physical approach with a headbutt to the Spaniard's face. Out came the red card, with the hosts protesting furiously. Yamal got a booking.

Yamal had put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute, before Diego Gomez equalised in the 27th, then Barcelona added a second and third through Rodri (41) and Gabriel Jesus (51).

Eric Garcia made it four for the Catalan side in the 62nd minute, and Dani Olmo rounded off the scoring with the fifth on 81 minutes.



