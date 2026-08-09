In video: Women's Africa Cup of Nations: historic qualification for Algeria, and Morocco repeats its achievement

Algeria made history on Saturday evening. A 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the quarter-final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco sent them through to the semi-final and, at the same time, booked a ticket to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Farid Benstiti's players produced a strong performance against Ivory Coast, and the former Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais head coach got his tactics spot on.

Inès Konan put Ivory Coast ahead in the 30th minute. The sending off of Safiétou Ouédraogo then complicated her side's task.

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The second half belonged to Algeria. Inès Khiري levelled before the hour mark, and Amira Ould Braham added the winner just five minutes later, pouncing on an error by goalkeeper Aramata Diakité.





This victory takes Algeria beyond the quarter-final for the first time in their history at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and clinches a maiden qualification for the Women's World Cup. In the semi-final they will face the winner of today's match between Malawi and Ghana.

Reaching the last four earns a direct qualification ticket to the World Cup, which runs in Brazil from 24 June to 25 July 2027.

Morocco book their ticket too

Algeria were not alone. Morocco also beat South Africa 2-1 in the quarter-final on the same day, sealing their own place at the Women's World Cup.

Sakina Ouzraoui Diki opened the scoring for Morocco in the 31st minute, before Hanane Aït El Haj doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot in the 51st.

Thembi Kgatlana pulled one back for South Africa in the 67th minute, but it proved to be their only goal.

Morocco will now play at the World Cup for a second successive time. They made their historic debut in the 2023 edition, held in Australia and New Zealand, reaching the round of 16 before losing 4-0 to France.



