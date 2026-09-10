The great European nights returned to the Theatre of Dreams. Manchester United didn't settle for a mere win, they sent a harsh message to all their rivals in the UEFA Champions League, thrashing Azerbaijani visitors Sabah 4-0 in a one-sided affair the Red Devils dominated from first minute to last.

Suffocating attacking pressure from the off gave the guests no chance to catch their breath. The result was a festival of goals that began early and ended to celebratory whistles in the stands.

The start from Cunha

The opener came in the 27th minute, following a piece of skill down the left. Young full-back Patrick Dorgu drove forward and delivered a well-placed low cross, and Brazilian Matheus Cunha, wearing the number 10 shirt, met it with a direct strike that nestled in the net. United led 1-0, and it marked Cunha's first European goal in the club's shirt.

Tielemans' gift to Bruno

Captain Bruno Fernandes didn't wait long to double the lead. In the 42nd minute, he capitalised on a glaring error from Belgian Youri Tielemans, the Sabah midfielder, who misplaced a pass in the middle of the pitch. Bruno snatched it, broke away and shot confidently into the goal for the second, 2-0.

The third before the break

Before the guests could catch their breath, United delivered the third blow in the 45th minute. A rapid attack reached Slovenian Benjamin Šeško, who played a clever pass to Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo, and the latter put it into the net to end the first half three goals to the good.

The finale from Martínez

United kept up the display after the break. In the 68th minute, Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez capped the festival of goals, following up a cross with a powerful strike inside the area to make it 4-0.

Four goals, a clean sheet and an attacking performance reminiscent of United's immortal days. The side have returned to be a tough opponent in the Champions League this season.

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