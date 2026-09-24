The UAE launched their Gulf 27 campaign in style, thrashing Yemen to move temporarily to the top of their group.

Four goals without reply did the damage at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday, in the opening round of the group stage.

Nicolás Giménez broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. He collected the ball inside the box, skipped past a Yemen defender and lashed it home with his left foot.

Ten minutes later came the second, and it was Yemen who gifted it. Defender Nader Sahl tried to clear a cross, only for the ball to cannon off his foot and into his own net.

Luan Pereira made it three in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, turning a low cross past the keeper with his right foot.

Giménez wasn't finished. The forward struck again in the 51st minute, heading home a cross for his second of the night and the UAE's fourth.

That emphatic result sent the UAE top of Group Two on 3 points, leaving Yemen rooted to the bottom without a point to their name.

Attention now turns to the group's heavyweight clash between Qatar and Bahrain, the reigning AFC Asian Cup and Arabian Gulf Cup holders respectively.