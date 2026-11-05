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Egypt-v-South-Africa-International-FriendlyAFP
Loai Mohamed
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In video: the Football Association opens the file on sacking Hossam Hassan, with two candidates in line to succeed him

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H. Hassan
H. El Badry
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Egypt vs Malawi
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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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Suspension, ban, then dismissal? The future of Hossam Hassan heats up within the Egypt national team

The Egyptian Football Association is close to sacking Egypt national team head coach Hossam Hassan, according to media reports, following the controversy surrounding his personal life in recent weeks.

Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing on all media outlets yesterday, Wednesday. The decision landed just as FIFA handed the coach a three-match suspension.

Egypt are preparing for the current November camp, where they face Malawi in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on the 13th and 17th of this month.

Hassan signed a contract extension until 2030 earlier, yet the Football Association now looks to be heading towards his dismissal. Two local names are already emerging to replace him ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Sources at Egypt's Modern MTI channel claim the Football Association "has decided to re-evaluate Hossam Hassan's position regarding continuing to lead the Egyptian national team, following the controversy raised about his personal life, and there is a tendency to sack him".

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13 Nov 2026

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

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No definitive decision has been taken, the same source added, but officials have already begun preparing for a post-Captain scenario.

The most likely option is a homegrown successor, with Hossam El-Badry and Ali Maher the frontrunners. El-Badry has held the role before.

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