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Al Qadsiah v Al Hilal: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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In video: The curse of postponements costs Al Hilal and puts Al Qadsiah top of Roshn

Al Qadsiah vs Abha
Al Qadsiah
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al Hazem
Al Hilal
Al Hazem
Saudi Arabia

The curse of postponements has knocked Al Hilal off the top of the Saudi Roshn League table and handed Al Qadsiah the key to sitting alone at the summit.

Al Qadsiah saw off visitors Abha 2-1 on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Italian striker Mateo Retegui broke the deadlock on 30 minutes, collecting a pass from Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and lashing it into the net with his right foot.

Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat doubled the lead on 69 minutes. Retegui dropped the ball in front of the Abha goal and Abu Al-Shamat pounced, drilling it home with his left foot.

Frenchman Alimami Gory grabbed Abha's only reply in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Victory took Al Qadsiah to 22 points and sole possession of top spot, a point clear of Al Hilal, who slipped to second.

Al Hilal cannot reel them in this round. Their trip to Al Riyadh, pencilled in for Friday, has been pushed back to December.

Nor can Al Nassr, whose meeting with Al Ahli was due on Thursday and now won't be played until March.

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