Barcelona's clash with Athletic Bilbao at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday evening served up a light-hearted moment before kick-off, when referee Ortiz Arias complimented the moustache of Brazilian forward Raphinha during the coin toss.

Footage from the referee's own camera caught Arias telling Raphinha: "I like your moustache".

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The Brazilian went on to break the deadlock, dribbling past the visiting goalkeeper to fire Barcelona ahead in the 37th minute. Fermín López then doubled the lead in the 82nd minute to wrap up a 2-0 win for the Catalans.

Barcelona have made it two wins from two in La Liga, opening their title defence with a thumping 5-0 victory over Elche in the second round. They skipped the opening round after a host of their stars featured in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Those Barça players proved central to a Spain side crowned world champions, edging Argentina 1-0 in the final.

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