Arsenal's controversial 1-0 win over Liverpool was barely hours old when a storm of anger erupted on social media. The trigger? A video clip showing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes sharing laughs and jokes with match referee Andy Madley between the two halves.

Kai Havertz settled the top-of-the-table clash with a first-half goal, widening Arsenal's lead to three points at the summit of the Premier League. The match was anything but free of refereeing controversy.

The controversial penalty

Liverpool felt they were denied a clear penalty in the 21st minute, when Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber blatantly tugged the shirt of striker Alexander Isak during a cross inside the box.

Former referee Mark Halsey told "The Sun" the incident was "a clear penalty" because it denied a genuine goal-scoring opportunity. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola backed that view, fuming: "Honestly, we should have told our players to go down, because the referees won't give the penalty any other way. Alex was honest and tried to reach the ball, and everyone clearly saw there was a direct pull."

The incident that sparked the anger

As the penalty row raged, fans spotted another, more striking moment in the players' tunnel between the halves. Gabriel and Madley were caught swapping jokes and laughter, before the Brazilian defender gave the referee a fist bump and strolled onto the pitch.

Enraged Liverpool fans flooded social media. One wrote: "It's obvious this referee had a favourite player. Liverpool were robbed of a blatant penalty," while another said: "It couldn't be any clearer," and a third commented: "He shouldn't have been joking at a time like this."

Others leapt to the referee's defence, branding the incident innocent. One wrote sarcastically: "One laugh in the tunnel, and suddenly everyone's a body language expert," and another said: "Is the referee now banned from talking to the players? There's absolutely nothing wrong with this at all."

Arsenal feel aggrieved too

Arsenal fans had grievances of their own. Liverpool's Trey Nyoni escaped a booking in the first minute after a reckless challenge on Martin Odegaard, then avoided a second yellow after a late tackle on Havertz. The top clash ended with a refereeing controversy that will not die down quickly.