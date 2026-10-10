Trabzonspor claimed a precious away win on Saturday, beating Samsunspor 3-0 in the seventh round of the Turkish Super Lig.

The deadlock held until the 27th minute, when Ernest Muci opened the scoring for the visitors.

Chibueze Onuoha doubled the lead in the 38th minute.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah went close moments later, pouncing on a rebound off the Samsun goalkeeper, but the Pharaoh's effort cannoned off a defender and flew over the crossbar.

Salah still left his mark on the match, teeing up Francolino for the third goal in the 40th minute.

Two minutes before the break, the referee brandished a red card to Trabzonspor's Melih Kabasakal.

Down to ten men, Trabzonspor dug in throughout the second half to protect their lead and seal a vital win on Samsunspor's turf.

The result lifts Trabzonspor to 13 points in third, while Samsunspor remain stuck on 4 points in 16th.