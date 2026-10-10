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Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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In video: refereeing expert settles the controversy over Watkins' disallowed goal in the Clasico

O. Watkins
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
England
Saudi Arabia

Was the decision correct?

A refereeing expert has settled the controversy over Al-Hilal's disallowed goal in the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Ittihad on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

English striker Ollie Watkins turned a cross into the back of the net to put Al-Hilal ahead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Saudi referee Khalid Al-Turais awarded the goal, then checked the video technology and overturned his decision on the grounds that Watkins had used his hand.

Refereeing expert Saad Al-Kathiri backed that call, confirming the ball touched the English striker's hand before crossing the line.

"Disallowing the goal by Al-Hilal's striker in the 45+3 minute was a correct decision by the referee after consulting the video technology," Al-Kathiri told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazirah". "Al-Hilal's striker played the ball with his hand."

The timing mattered. Watkins struck with Al-Hilal already leading 2-1, so the goal would have sent them into the break three goals clear and left Al-Ittihad facing an uphill second half.

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