João Cancelo put Portugal ahead against Denmark on Thursday evening, striking in the 13th minute of the third-round UEFA Nations League clash between the two sides at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Gonçalo Ramos supplied the assist. The striker has stepped into Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes at the head of Portugal's attack.

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Mikkel Damsgaard hauled the hosts level in the 23rd minute, lashing a superb strike home from inside the penalty area.

Ramos had Portugal back in front almost immediately. He worked a fine one-two with Bruno Fernandes in the 25th minute, surged towards goal and tucked away a well-placed finish.

Ronaldo had already left the national team's camp after tension with the technical staff over his omission from the last match against Norway, with press reports suggesting his international career was over.

Portugal went into the game top of Group Four in League A of the UEFA Nations League on 6 points, having beaten Wales and Norway. Denmark sit on 3.



