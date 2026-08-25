Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho brought a touch of humour to his press conference ahead of Wednesday evening's meeting with Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, the postponed fixture from La Liga's opening round.

The Portuguese had already mentioned his contact with one of the reporters. Then he came back to the subject, and the room started laughing.

Turning to a journalist from Cope radio, Mourinho said: "You have many sources, and you say good things, but if you speak ill of me, be very careful; I will come after you."

Light-hearted stuff, then, ahead of a game in which Madrid look to build on a strong start to the season and pick up another win in front of their own fans.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

This one matters for the Royal club. They want a second straight win after edging Espanyol 2-1 on the opening weekend, and they want to keep their momentum going under Mourinho.

Home advantage and a packed Bernabeu should help Madrid claim three points and climb the table, with Barcelona already breathing down their necks after thrashing Elche 5-0 in their opener.

Why the delay? A number of the Royal club's players featured in the closing stages of the 2026 World Cup, forcing the postponement of the first-round clash with Real Sociedad before a new date was fixed.