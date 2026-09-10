Al Ahly and Egypt legend Magdy Abdelghani has slammed the conduct of Hossein Ammouta, the Moroccan coach of the Red side, towards his player Ali Mahmoud after the youngster was substituted during Wednesday evening's 1-1 draw with Al Mokawloon Al Arab in the Egyptian Premier League.

Mahmoud shook Ammouta's hand as he left the pitch in a manner the coach did not like. Ammouta rebuked the player and shoved him hard, sparking plenty of controversy.

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Speaking on Thursday evening during his appearance on the programme "Masa'a Al Anwar" with media personality Medhat Shalaby on "MBC Masr 2", Abdelghani said: "I do not know the reason for Ammouta's anger at us!... He must understand the nature of Egyptians. And if there had been a big star, or if I had been in Ali Mahmoud's place, the matter would not have passed peacefully."

Asked what he would have done, Abdelghani replied: "I would have done what needed to be done... One of the coaches spoke to me in an inappropriate manner when I was a player and hit me, so I hit him."

Turning to the pressures Ammouta faces at present, the former Egypt international said: "The coaching profession has a great deal of pressure, which is why I did not take it up. A coach must remain composed, and when you are a stranger you must be courteous."

He continued: "If I, for example, went to coach in Morocco, would I express my anger in this way?... Moreover, Ammouta is not facing problems and technical shortcomings, while the players feel tense and under pressure, which causes them injuries, as they fear the coach's outbursts."

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