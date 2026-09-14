A former Al-Ahli player has dropped a bombshell, claiming that Jurgen Klopp, the head coach of the German national team, was the one who chose his compatriot Jens Wissing to lead Al-Ittihad this season.

Imad Al-Hosni, the former Al-Ahli player, told Qatar's beIN Sports channels: "I heard that Jens Wissing came to Al-Ittihad on the recommendation of Jurgen Klopp."

He added: "This coach has ambition and desire, and he wants to build something with Al-Ittihad, and that is clear in the matches he has led the team in during the Saudi Pro League."

Al-Hosni went on: "He is always keen on giving directions and moving around off the pitch, and his interventions are always positive for the players, as evidenced by the positive results the team has achieved so far."

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He concluded: "Al-Ittihad brought in a young German coach, and he succeeded in adapting to the team's atmosphere quickly, and the fans loved him, and it is clear that his instructions and his mark are positive on the pitch."

Wissing took charge of Al-Ittihad before the start of this season, having delivered a distinguished half-season with his former Japanese club Gamba Osaka, with whom he won the AFC Champions League Two title at the expense of Al-Nassr.

The German coach has been a revelation since arriving at Al-Inmaa Stadium. He has led "the Tigers" to five wins in the Roshn League and two draws, with no defeats, leaving them second in the table on 17 points, one behind Al-Hilal.

Wissing has also steered the Jeddah side into the round of 16 in the King's Cup. He got them past the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Elite and then into the league stage.

Today, Monday, Al-Ittihad begin that league stage as they travel to face Qatar's Al-Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in the first round.