Thibaut Courtois is back between the posts for Real Madrid after sitting out the Clasico against Barcelona in the previous round of the Spanish league.
The Belgian started for Los Blancos against Racing in the 11th round of La Liga on Sunday evening and kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.
Real Madrid's account on X noted that Courtois had matched Miguel Angel as the club's third most-capped goalkeeper, moving onto 346 appearances.
Los Blancos also shared the keeper's reaction after the match. "Hello, Madridistas. I'm absolutely delighted with this win and with keeping a clean sheet," he said.
"We now head to Athens to continue our pursuit of the three points. Come on. Hala Madrid," the Belgian added.
Victory lifted Real Madrid to 27 points, leaving them third in the table and three points behind leaders Barcelona.
Next up is AEK Athens on Wednesday, in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.
Madrid want to keep their perfect European record intact. They have won all three of their opening games.