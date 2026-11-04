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Loai Mohamed
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In video: Bellingham produces a work of art with a backheel, following in the footsteps of Guti and Foden

J. Bellingham
P. Foden
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
England
Greece
Spain

The English wizard scores a rare goal

Jude Bellingham reinforced his standing among Real Madrid's leading lights with a remarkable milestone against Greece's AEK Athens on Wednesday, adding another line to his UEFA Champions League record.

The England midfielder struck a superb backheel in the 28th minute of this fourth-round league-phase clash, pouncing on a cross from team-mate Marc Cucurella.

Opta's figures confirm it was Bellingham's 10th goal in a Real Madrid shirt in the Champions League, across 37 appearances for the club in the competition.

That strike made him only the second midfielder to reach double figures for Real Madrid in the tournament. José María Gutiérrez, known as "Guti", leads the way with 16 goals from 97 matches.

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His night did not end there. Bellingham also joined an exclusive club of English players, becoming the second to score in each of the last seven Champions League seasons.

According to Mister Chip, that run links Bellingham with Phil Foden. The Real Madrid man has found the net every campaign since 2020-2021, two seasons at Borussia Dortmund and five at the Bernabeu.

Foden, meanwhile, boasts a scoring streak stretching nine seasons, from 2018-2019 to the current 2026-2027 campaign. No English player in the tournament's history can match that run.

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