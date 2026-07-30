Mohammed Al-Owais is a happy man. The Al-Hilal and Saudi national team goalkeeper has hailed his return to "the Boss" next season as the best decision of his entire life.

Al-Hilal announced Al-Owais' signing earlier in the current summer transfer window, bringing him back after a single season away. He had left the club to join Al-Ula in the Saudi Yelo First Division League.

Speaking to his teammate, Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, on the club's YouTube channel, the goalkeeper lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes story of his comeback.

"When you are a star in Saudi Arabia, it is important to join the best team in your country, but here we have the best club in Asia, which is Al-Hilal, and this is the best decision of my life," Al-Owais said.

He added: "I left (in the summer of 2025) because I was not playing much, but after the World Cup I thought a lot about my future, and I prayed to God to return here again."

"I hope to have a good season with Al-Hilal, and to win everything," he concluded.

The 34-year-old is no stranger to Al-Hilal. He first joined from Al-Ahli in 2022 and helped the club to two Saudi League titles, along with two King's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.