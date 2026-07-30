Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Saudi Arabia Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

Translated by

In video: Al-Owais: Al-Hilal is the best decision of my life, and this is the secret behind my return to it

Al Hilal
Al Ula
M. Al Owais
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Can the Saudi goalkeeper succeed with "the Boss"?

Mohammed Al-Owais is a happy man. The Al-Hilal and Saudi national team goalkeeper has hailed his return to "the Boss" next season as the best decision of his entire life.

Al-Hilal announced Al-Owais' signing earlier in the current summer transfer window, bringing him back after a single season away. He had left the club to join Al-Ula in the Saudi Yelo First Division League.

Speaking to his teammate, Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, on the club's YouTube channel, the goalkeeper lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes story of his comeback.

"When you are a star in Saudi Arabia, it is important to join the best team in your country, but here we have the best club in Asia, which is Al-Hilal, and this is the best decision of my life," Al-Owais said.

He added: "I left (in the summer of 2025) because I was not playing much, but after the World Cup I thought a lot about my future, and I prayed to God to return here again."

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

"I hope to have a good season with Al-Hilal, and to win everything," he concluded.

The 34-year-old is no stranger to Al-Hilal. He first joined from Al-Ahli in 2022 and helped the club to two Saudi League titles, along with two King's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google