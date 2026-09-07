In video: a crazy gift reminds Mourinho of the night he humiliated Guardiola at the Camp Nou

At Valdebebas, José Mourinho's press conferences never pass unnoticed. Every appearance by the Portuguese is worthy of a film. What happened today reads like a chapter from a science fiction movie.

Mourinho had just wrapped up his press conference ahead of Real Madrid's clash with his former club Inter Milan, and was heading towards the internal corridor of the Valdebebas sports city, when a journalist stopped him in his tracks. The reporter handed him an unexpected gift: a water sprinkler of the type used to moisten the grass before matches.

Abraham Romero of "El Mundo" revealed the details of this amusing moment on his social media accounts, which he documented himself, confirming he was the man behind the strange gift.

There was nothing pointless about it. The sprinkler was a deliberate memento of one of the most extraordinary nights of Mourinho's career and in the history of the Champions League: the famous 2010 semi-final against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

Inter Milan, led by Mourinho, won that tie 3-2 on aggregate and reached the final despite losing the away leg at the Camp Nou by a single goal. The Portuguese celebrated his historic qualification by running amid the water spray released by the Camp Nou pitch staff in an attempt to stop him celebrating.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums



That gift dragged the iconic image back into view, the one that became a symbol of the rivalry between Mourinho and Guardiola. It carried a fresh message too: some nights are unforgettable, and Mourinho, even now as Real Madrid's coach, is still living to the rhythm of moments that refuse to pass unnoticed.