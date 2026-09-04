In Turkey or an opportunity in January: Richarlison left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad

Richarlison looks to be edging ever closer to the exit at Tottenham. The clearest sign came when Spurs left the Brazilian forward out of their Premier League squad list, a decision that now makes his stay in London extremely difficult.





Born in 1997, the forward had also been linked in recent months with Juventus, when the Turin club were searching for a new centre-forward as a possible replacement for Dusan Vlahovic and had not yet completed the deal for Randal Kolo Muani. That move never materialised. Now a new adventure away from England could open up for Richarlison. Trabzonspor are the club to have made a concrete move for the Brazilian. The Turkish side have reportedly already reached an agreement with the player over contract terms, taking an important step forward in the negotiations.





There is still one obstacle: Tottenham have reportedly not yet received a financial offer they consider good enough to let the forward leave. The Turkish club have until midnight to complete the deal.