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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH47-POR-UZBAFP

Translated by

In the video: Samu Costa takes on Ronaldo's role at Al-Nassr

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Samu
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star shone on his debut.

Portugal's Sami Costa stepped into the shoes of his compatriot and captain Cristiano Ronaldo on his Al-Nassr debut, as "Al-Alami" opened their Saudi Roshn League campaign.

Al-Nassr saw off visitors Al-Fateh 3-0 at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday in the first round of the Roshn League.

Costa marked his first appearance in style. He came off the bench in the second half and struck his side's third goal.

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When the whistle went, Costa took on Ronaldo's ritual with the Al-Nassr faithful. He stood before them and returned their salute with real gusto, the very role "the Don" had filled in previous matches.

King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
King Cup
Al-Ula FC crest
Al-Ula FC
ULA
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Ronaldo missed the game altogether. Australian coach Ange Postecoglou left him out through a lack of match fitness, though the forward turned up at Al-Awwal Park to cheer on his team-mates.

That treble sent Al-Nassr top of the Saudi Roshn League after the opening round on 3 points, edging Al-Hilal on goal difference and knocking them down to second.

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