Saudi football legend Mohammed Al-Sahlawi reckons only one man could stop him during his playing days: Spain's Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid captain.

The "Nadeena" programme on "MBC 1" shared a clip in which Al-Sahlawi was asked which players had managed to shut him down. The challenge was simple: speak up the moment he heard a name that fitted the bill.

Plenty of current stars came up. Abdulelah Al-Amri, Brazil's Roger Ibanez, France's Mohamed Simakan, Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Al-Bulaihi all got a mention.

Names from the past followed too. Omar Hawsawi, Reda Tukar, Hamad Al-Montashari and Saleh Al-Nuaimah were all put to him, yet none drew a response.

Then came the Real Madrid legend. "I'd go with Ramos," Al-Sahlawi said.

Al-Sahlawi spent around 18 years in the game. He started out at Al-Qadsiah before taking in spells at Al-Fateh, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab, Al-Taawoun, Muaither, Al-Hazm and Al-Safa.

For nearly eight years he was one of the Saudi national team's brightest talents. His international journey began with a first call-up in 2010 and ended after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.