Any doubts about the commitment of Manchester City's players, amid the English club's conviction for financial breaches in the Premier League? The team's star, Erling Haaland, was among the first to speak out.

Spanish newspaper AS published Haaland's comments during an interview with the club's official media, ahead of the Sky Blues' trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Without touching on the independent commission's decision to convict Manchester City, the Norwegian spoke instead about how attached he is to the club.

"This place matters a lot to me, and the United Kingdom in general," the striker said. "My family has lived here for 10 years. It's a special place for us."

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He added: "Manchester City matters a lot to me, and so do the fans. I'm a supporter of the club myself and I feel I belong to them."

"We have to stay united, support each other and be positive," he stressed. "Whatever happens in life, we always have to smile, be positive, look forward and try to win football matches and enjoy the moment."

There are no relegation clauses in the contracts of City's players, according to journalist David Ornstein, because they never imagined that day would come. They have always maintained their innocence in this case.

Enzo Maresca's men head to Anfield next Sunday. It will be City's first appearance since the revelation of their conviction in the Premier League investigation.

"Playing against Liverpool is always something special," Haaland said. "The matches there, at Anfield, are always special. I've won there, I've drawn and I've lost there too."

He explained: "Every match in the Premier League is different, and every match against Liverpool is always special. I think Manchester City's fans will enjoy their time."











