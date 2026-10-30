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FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi
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In the video: Flick surprises Yamal, Kane's crowning is "deserved" and we may complete a defensive deal

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
H. Flick
L. Yamal
H. Kane
Spain

Yamal has the level that qualifies him to win the Ballon d'Or

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Hansi Flick has not ruled out signing a centre-back during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Barcelona coach watched his side's winning run grind to a halt this season with defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Next up is Deportivo Alavés tomorrow, Saturday, in the 11th round of the Spanish league.

Spanish newspaper AS carried Flick's comments from his press conference. He said: "Will the club sign a centre-back? I spoke about this when the transfer market opened, and I said that we are always looking for what is best for the team and how to improve it."

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

He continued: "We will see what happens. We still have a few weeks before the winter transfer market opens. We talk daily about many matters with Deco, Bojan and the members of my coaching staff. If we can do something, then perhaps we will do it."

On the fragility of the defensive system, he commented: "In the end, defending is not the responsibility of the back line alone, but rather the forward also takes part in the defensive process. Everyone is responsible for that."

The coach stressed: "First of all, we must not lose the ball easily. We lost some balls against Real Madrid, and that is not good. It usually happens to us, and we have to play with more intelligence and focus."

He added: "When we defend inside the penalty area, it is also important to mark the opponents well, and that is something we did not do either. We have to improve these aspects. We train on them, we take them into account, and we talk about them with the players."

On Lamine Yamal losing the Ballon d'Or race, he commented: "Harry Kane deserved to win it too. You know my opinion about Lamine, as I believe he has the level that qualifies him to win this award. I have said that to him and to the team."

Flick continued: "Pau Cubarsí also deserved to win the Kopa Trophy, as he delivered an exceptional season and a great World Cup."

He noted: "But what I see and what I feel is that I am extremely proud of Yamal. His reaction was good, and what I see in training is that he has great focus. That is how champions behave, and I am very happy that he is following this approach and has this mentality."

His final word was blunt: "We accept it. And I am pleased that this file is over, so that we can focus on matters that are extremely important to us."

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