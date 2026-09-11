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Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

In the video: En-Nesyri: our goal is to win the Saudi league, and I promise the fans goals

Al-Faisaly vs Al Ittihad
Al-Faisaly
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

The Moroccan striker scored two goals in the win over Al-Faisaly.

Youssef En-Nesyri wants the title. The Al-Ittihad striker has declared his team's ambition to be crowned Saudi Roshn League champions this 2026-2027 season, and a big win over Al-Faisaly has only sharpened that hunger.

Al-Ittihad saw off their hosts 3-1 at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium on Friday, in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

En-Nesyri stole the show. The Moroccan struck twice, with Nigerian teammate George Ilenikhena laying on both goals.

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Al-Shamal crest
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Al Ittihad crest
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Speaking to the "Thmanyah" channels after the final whistle, En-Nesyri said: "It was a very difficult match for us and for them, because of the weather and the humidity, but I am proud of the players and the fans who were present with us, and I thank them for this support."

On his brace against Al-Faisaly, the Moroccan added: "You must be present when the team needs you, and we have to go step by step so that we can win the title."

He signed off: "I thank the fans for the support, I wish them all the best, and that they continue supporting us in the coming period. I promise them goals, but the most important thing is that the team wins."

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