Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Greek coach Georgios Donis, head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, continued to defy the impossible with Saudi Arabia, after leading them to a long-awaited win over their South Korean counterparts in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia beat South Korea 3-2 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday, the first of their friendlies during the current international break as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.

Al-Ittihad winger Marwan Al-Sahafi opened the scoring for Saudi Arabia in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

It was a fine finish. Al-Sahafi latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan, rounded the South Korea goalkeeper and rolled it into the empty net.

Remarkably, it was his first goal for Saudi Arabia in 17 international appearances.

Advertisement Advertisement

South Korea hit back early in the second half. Hyun Gyu levelled in the 47th minute, turning in a low cross with a powerful strike that beat Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

Related Topics

The lead didn't stay level for long. Al-Hilal midfielder Mohammed Kanno restored Saudi Arabia's advantage in the 56th minute, collecting a pass from Lens full-back Saud Abdulhamid and hammering it home.

Al-Nassr defender Abdulelah Al-Amri wasted no time adding a third in the 59th minute, heading home a corner delivered by Al-Hilal midfielder Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Advertisement

Lee Jae pulled one back for South Korea in the 68th minute, turning in another low cross past Al-Owais, but Saudi Arabia held firm for the win.

Victory ended a long wait. It is Saudi Arabia's first win over South Korea in 21 years, since 2005, when they beat them home and away 2-0 and 1-0 in 2006 World Cup qualifying.

Advertisement

Friday's meeting was the 19th between Saudi Arabia and South Korea across friendly and official fixtures, dating back to their first encounter in 1980.

Across the previous 18 games, Saudi Arabia had won 5, South Korea 6, with 7 ending in draws.

Advertisement

Their recent record made grim reading for the Saudis. Before Friday, they had gone six matches without a win against South Korea, who claimed two of them, the other four finishing level.

Friendlies told a similar story. This was their seventh, a series stretching back to 1980, with South Korea winning twice and three matches drawn. Friday's result was Saudi Arabia's second win.

Advertisement

Their most memorable victory over South Korea came in the semi-final of the 2000 AFC Asian Cup, when Talal Al-Meshal scored both goals in a 2-1 win.

The last competitive meeting came in the round of 16 at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, a 1-1 draw after normal time before South Korea advanced to the quarter-finals on penalties.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia stay in Doha for another friendly, facing Uzbekistan next Tuesday.