In the style of Messi: the truth about Cristiano playing a farewell match with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Portuguese national team remains uncertain after his dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

Everything hinges on the decisions taken after tonight's match against Norway at the Estadio do Dragao.

According to "L'Equipe", negotiations are under way to stage a farewell match for Ronaldo in the coming period, allowing the Don to end his international career in a manner befitting his great history.

Portuguese newspaper "Record" tells a different story: "Contrary to what L'Equipe reported, and what other Portuguese media outlets have relayed, there are currently no talks or negotiations regarding a possible farewell match for the current captain of the Portugal national team."

Record understand this to be nothing more than an imaginary scenario with no basis in reality.

The French newspaper had led with the claim that Ronaldo might "return to play a farewell match".

Ronaldo walked out of the Portuguese national team's training camp in Denmark and promised to explain his reasons in due course. His decision was read as a prelude to his final departure, yet the Al-Nassr striker has stayed silent on the past few days and on his intentions regarding the national team.

The 41-year-old returned to Riyadh this afternoon on a flight from Madrid.

Record stressed that the Portuguese Federation will put a peace plan into action after tonight's match, in the fourth round of Group Four, League A, in the UEFA Nations League.

The aim is simple: reconciliation with Ronaldo and his return to the national team.

Bruno Fernandes offered a reminder at Saturday's press conference: "Cris is part of the team."

The Manchester United midfielder added: "I hope he does not take hasty decisions and does not want to leave the national team for good."

Jorge Jesus has also left the door to reconciliation open, postponing any talk until after tonight's match.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, meanwhile, will play a farewell match with his national team after midnight next Tuesday against Benin, having announced his international retirement following the World Cup.