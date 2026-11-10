History beckons for the Joy Elite League, the Saudi Under-21 League, which will stage the opening of Al-Qadsiah's new stadium against Al-Hilal.

The Aramco Stadium, Al-Qadsiah's new home, was originally due to open during the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Pushing that tournament from January to December of next year changed everything.

Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah report that the venue's first match will come in the Joy Elite League, with Al-Qadsiah hosting their counterparts Al-Hilal on Monday 23 November this year, in the eleventh round.

The first team follow on Friday 27 of the same month, when Brendan Rodgers' side take on Al-Feiha in the thirteenth round of the Roshn League.

Those steps form part of a plan to ensure every facility and system is ready to welcome fans and teams, with supporters let in gradually until the ground reaches full capacity.

Al-Qadsiah will call the Aramco Stadium home for years to come. It covers 800,000 square metres and holds roughly 47,000 spectators, ranking it among the biggest stadiums in the Kingdom.