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Sunderland v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

In the footsteps of a Chelsea legend: Rice signs off on a historic figure

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Premier League
D. Rice
F. Lampard
G. Barry
England

The third century!

Declan Rice has hit a historic personal milestone, further cementing his place among the Premier League's standout performers.

Mikel Arteta named the Arsenal midfielder in his starting line-up once again for Saturday evening's clash with Brighton, and the decision handed Rice an unforgettable figure.

According to Opta, "Rice today plays his 300th Premier League start, becoming at the age of 27 years and 249 days the third youngest player to reach this number in Premier League history".



Only two men got there quicker. Gareth Barry reached 300 starts at 26 years and 323 days, while Chelsea legend Frank Lampard hit the same mark at 27 years and 209 days.

Arsenal (12 points) face Brighton (7 points) in the fifth round of the Premier League, 2026-2027.

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