Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Mo SalahImago
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

In the 79th minute of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Liverpool, Slot delivered a stark, painful message to Salah. The Dutch coach’s decision to substitute the Egyptian forward spoke volumes about his tactical priorities and, in that single moment, underlined the fierce competition for places in Liverpool’s attack. With the score delicately balanced and both teams pushing for a decisive goal, Slot chose to protect Salah’s fitness-and, by extension, Liverpool’s long-term interests-rather than risk further fatigue or injury. The move caught many fans by surprise, given Salah’s goal-scoring prowess and his status as the Reds’ talisman, yet it also highlighted the manager’s disciplined approach to rotation and player management. As the Anfield crowd watched in silence, the substitution served as a reminder that, even for a star like Salah, the demands of a gruelling season require careful navigation. Slot’s bold call ultimately paid off as Liverpool secured a narrow victory, but the image of Salah walking off the pitch will linger as a symbol of the tough choices that define modern football

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Champions League
M. Salah

It was a night to forget for Liverpool, who were completely outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain (2-0) and can count themselves lucky to have avoided a heavier defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. For Mohamed Salah in particular, it was a match best forgotten.

The striker, in his final weeks at the club, was left on the bench by manager Arne Slot, who opted for caution, deploying a five-man defence designed to contain PSG.

That plan faltered as the hosts controlled possession and created the clearer chances, though they could have been more clinical than the 2-0 scoreline suggested. Liverpool still cling to hope of reaching the semi-finals, but they will need to produce a far more ambitious display in next Tuesday’s return leg at Anfield.

Trailing 2-0 in the closing stages, Slot made a rare mass substitution: Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Dominik Szoboszlai made way for Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones, with the quartet given a mere ten minutes to change the narrative.

Salah, who had publicly aired his frustration at being left out earlier in the campaign, remained on the bench throughout the night. The 33-year-old’s ongoing future at Anfield is now the subject of fresh speculation.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong and Ryan Gravenberch all started, yet the Dutch trio toiled in Paris and now face an uphill task to reach the last four.

Guus Hiddink believes Slot owes Mohamed Salah no explanations. “Maybe give him one last chance,” Wim Kieft suggests from the Ziggo Sport studio. “There’s no real evidence it will work, but it could spark a revival. Salah himself probably realises this, too, at this stage of his career. You keep fighting because it’s a matter of pride; you’re not accustomed to being left behind.” The debate underscores a broader truth in modern football: managers must balance squad harmony with tactical necessity, especially when handling stars nearing the twilight of their careers. For Slot, the challenge lies in convincing Salah that a supporting role can still bring silverware, while for the player, accepting a reduced workload may feel like surrendering hard-won status. In the end, Hiddink and Kieft agree that open communication—coupled with a clear, fair plan—can help Ajax navigate these tricky waters. Should Slot succeed, he will have earned another slice of respect; should Salah rediscover his best form, the club’s title hopes will get a timely boost. Either way, the episode serves as a reminder that, even among professionals, emotions matter—and managing them can be as crucial as any match-day tactic.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting