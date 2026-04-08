It was a night to forget for Liverpool, who were completely outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain (2-0) and can count themselves lucky to have avoided a heavier defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. For Mohamed Salah in particular, it was a match best forgotten.

The striker, in his final weeks at the club, was left on the bench by manager Arne Slot, who opted for caution, deploying a five-man defence designed to contain PSG.

That plan faltered as the hosts controlled possession and created the clearer chances, though they could have been more clinical than the 2-0 scoreline suggested. Liverpool still cling to hope of reaching the semi-finals, but they will need to produce a far more ambitious display in next Tuesday’s return leg at Anfield.

Trailing 2-0 in the closing stages, Slot made a rare mass substitution: Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Dominik Szoboszlai made way for Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones, with the quartet given a mere ten minutes to change the narrative.

Salah, who had publicly aired his frustration at being left out earlier in the campaign, remained on the bench throughout the night. The 33-year-old’s ongoing future at Anfield is now the subject of fresh speculation.

Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong and Ryan Gravenberch all started, yet the Dutch trio toiled in Paris and now face an uphill task to reach the last four.

Guus Hiddink believes Slot owes Mohamed Salah no explanations. “Maybe give him one last chance,” Wim Kieft suggests from the Ziggo Sport studio. “There’s no real evidence it will work, but it could spark a revival. Salah himself probably realises this, too, at this stage of his career. You keep fighting because it’s a matter of pride; you’re not accustomed to being left behind.” The debate underscores a broader truth in modern football: managers must balance squad harmony with tactical necessity, especially when handling stars nearing the twilight of their careers. For Slot, the challenge lies in convincing Salah that a supporting role can still bring silverware, while for the player, accepting a reduced workload may feel like surrendering hard-won status. In the end, Hiddink and Kieft agree that open communication—coupled with a clear, fair plan—can help Ajax navigate these tricky waters. Should Slot succeed, he will have earned another slice of respect; should Salah rediscover his best form, the club’s title hopes will get a timely boost. Either way, the episode serves as a reminder that, even among professionals, emotions matter—and managing them can be as crucial as any match-day tactic.