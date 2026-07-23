A few days after the end of the World Cup, in which he finished fourth with France and lost the third-place play-off against England last Saturday, Olise still appears to be in the USA. In New York, he spontaneously joined a group of amateur footballers for a kickabout on a pitch in the US metropolis.

A video shows the Bayern star playing in socks and wearing chequered trousers that are far too long, which he keeps stepping on as he runs. One clip shows Olise trying his trademark finish from the right with his left foot towards the far corner, but an opponent blocks the shot.

Social media has been loving the move. The platform GoodRec, where amateur footballers can arrange matches, posted the video along with a group photo from the evening kickabout on the pitch. Olise stood in the middle of his team-mates and opponents with his typically stoic expression. "He beats us even in socks," GoodRec wrote. "Thank you for coming to a GoodRec game in New York City!"

Michael Olise registered seven assists at the 2026 World Cup

Olise registered seven assists for France in eight appearances at the World Cup, although the attacking player had to wait in vain for a goal of his own. Even so, the 24-year-old enjoyed a good tournament, during which the speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid showed no sign of dying down.









Real Madrid are apparently very interested in Olise, who can also fundamentally imagine a transfer to the Bernabeu. According to a recent report by Sport Bild , international team-mate Kylian Mbappe tried during the World Cup to make a move to the Bernabeu even more appealing to Olise.

Do Bayern Munich have to fear Michael Olise leaving for Real Madrid?

Bayern's officials have, however, already ruled out selling one of their most important players this summer on several occasions. Those in charge at Real are therefore now said to have realised that Olise is unlikely to be prised away from Munich at the present time. How that develops over the coming years remains to be seen. Olise's contract in Munich runs until 2029.





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Since his move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, the Frenchman has developed into one of the best players in the world. Across all competitions last season, Olise recorded 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances for Bayern.