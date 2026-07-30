German coach Matthias Jaissle has handed in his resignation to Saudi club Al-Ahli, confirming he wants a fresh challenge next season.

Al-Riyadiah newspaper, citing its sources on its official "X" account, report that Jaissle has quit as Al-Ahli boss and made clear his wish to move to Europe.

Newcastle United are his likely destination. The German is now the frontrunner to take charge of the Magpies next season after the sudden exit of Eddie Howe.









The Athletic revealed today, Thursday, that Howe has decided to leave his post in the coming days, ending five years at the helm of the Magpies, despite voicing his desire to carry on at the end of last season.

The 48-year-old told the club's hierarchy he wants to step away from football for a spell and rest. The parting was amicable, and Newcastle's management had already drawn up a plan to cope with his departure.

Talks between Newcastle and Jaissle, Al-Ahli's technical director, have reached an advanced stage, clearing the path for him to take the reins on Tyneside.

At 38, Jaissle ranks among the most exciting young coaches around. He steered Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League Elite title in both the 2025 and 2026 editions.

He first made his name at Red Bull Salzburg, winning the Austrian league in two straight seasons and lifting the Austrian Cup, before joining the Saudi club in 2023. There he built an attacking side rooted in high pressing.