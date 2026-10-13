In Portuguese: a surprise message from the Al-Hilal legend to Ronaldo

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A tribute to the Portuguese star

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Mohammed Al-Deayea, the Al-Hilal legend, has sent a message in Portuguese to Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

Writing on his personal "X" account, Al-Deayea said: "Thank you to the global star Ronaldo for his noble stance and his support for my country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

He explained: "The gesture of wearing the Saudi shemagh is a message of respect and appreciation that we value greatly. Genuine gestures remain firmly in the memory and earn respect beyond the boundaries of sport."

His closing words: "All appreciation and respect to you, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia deserves loyalty and love from everyone."

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Ronaldo caught the eye on Monday by wearing a scarf bearing the Saudi flag after the clash with Uzbekistan's Navbahor in the AFC Champions League Elite. It was clear support for the Kingdom following the events there over the past few days.

Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALN

The Portuguese shone against the Uzbekistan champions, too. He scored the second goal in superb fashion as he led his side to a 3-1 win, their first in the Asian competition.