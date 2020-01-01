In Orlando Pirates tormentor Patosi's absence: Will Cape Town City striker Erasmus step up?

Goal takes a look at whether the former SuperSport United marksman could be the man to torment the Buccaneers

Bafana Bafana international Kermit Erasmus could haunt his former side on Sunday.

The experienced striker was on the scoresheet for in a thrilling first-round encounter which ended in a 3-3 draw at Orlando Stadium in September 2019.

It was the first time Erasmus was facing the Buccaneers since he returned to the PSL from Europe and joined the Citizens midway through the 2018/19 season.

More teams

The man also known as Romeo was a fan favourite during his successful two-and-a-half-year spell with Pirates, and he played some of his best football at the Soweto giants.

Romeo finished the 2014/15 season as the top scorer across all competitions with 15 goals and he also played an integral role in helping Bucs clinch the 2014 Nedbank Cup by scoring three goals in the competition.

The former striker was then snapped up by French club Stade Rennais midway through 2015/16 season after inspiring Pirates to the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final where they narrowly lost to Tunisian giants .

City will be hoping that Erasmus proves to be their new Pirates tormentor-in-chief when they lock horns with the four-time PSL champions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Citizens looked to a certain Ayanda Patosi whenever they took on the Buccaneers in the last two seasons as he had a real knack for scoring against the 1995 African champions.

The gifted attacking midfielder always rises to the occasion against the PSL giants and he will always be remembered as the man, who ended Pirates' 2017/18 league title ambitions.

Patosi's solitary goal at Cape Town Stadium saw City claim a 1-0 win over Bucs in April 2018 and the latter were beaten to the league trophy by .

The 27-year-old left the Citizens for Iranian club Esteghlal on loan from City in January 2019 having netted four times in four competitive matches against the Buccaneers, including three match-winning goals.

Patosi remains a City player and he is currently on loan at Iranian outfit Foolad FC having also spent some time with United Arab Emirates side Baniyas Club earlier this season.

His Bafana teammate Erasmus definitely has what it takes to torment Pirates, and he has been in good form since the current season resumed having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-month break which was enforced by Covid-19 allowed Erasmus to recover from a long-term injury which he picked up earlier this year, and he has come back fit, fresh and firing.

The 30-year-old player has found the back of the net twice in three matches since the restart to take his tally to 11 goals in the league for the season.

Article continues below

Erasmus proved that he remains a big-game player by scoring as the Citizens stunned the reigning PSL champions Sundowns on Monday, and he has now set his sights on another giant in Pirates.

Blessed with unmatched speed on the ball and an eye for goals, Romeo is now three goals behind the league's joint-top goalscorers Frank Mhango of Pirates and striker Peter Shalulile.



So, he will be keen to score against Bucs as he eyes his maiden PSL Golden Boot award, and also help City secure a win which would boost their hopes of finishing in the top eight in the league.