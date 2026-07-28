The French Football Federation has ended the suspense that gripped French football since Didier Deschamps' departure. Zinedine Zidane will take charge of the national team, succeeding the man who spent 14 years leading the technical staff of "Les Bleus". Zizou now faces the second major challenge of his coaching career, following his successful spell with Real Madrid.

According to the federation's announcement, Zidane, the former Real Madrid manager and three-time consecutive Champions League winner, will take charge from next month. His mission officially begins on 25 September in a match against Turkey.

Kylian Mbappé wasted no time in backing his new boss. The France captain and Real Madrid star welcomed the appointment with a simple message: "Welcome home", a clear nod to the warmth Zidane commands among the national team's stars.

Mbappé had already been confirmed as the official captain of the national team, a move designed to build a new project around France's young generation. Zidane, held in great respect across French and global football, will lead it.

This appointment marks a major turning point in the history of the French national team. It follows a run of huge achievements under Deschamps: the 2018 World Cup, the 2022 World Cup final and the UEFA Nations League title.

A big challenge now awaits Zidane. He must maintain the high level the French national team has reached in recent years and keep competing for major titles in continental and world tournaments.