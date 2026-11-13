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Italy v France - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD5Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

In numbers: Italy the most capable of coming back from the dead against France, and an embarrassing record for Donnarumma

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Italy achieved a number of remarkable records during their 3-1 win over France on Thursday evening, in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League.

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The Azzurri turned a one-goal deficit into a 3-0 victory, and the match produced grim numbers for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as well as others tied to the youthful line-up fielded by France coach Zinedine Zidane.

Statistics network "Opta" revealed that Italy beat France after conceding first for the ninth time in the history of meetings between the two teams, a figure at least five times greater than any other national side has managed against France.

France went ahead through Michael Olise in the tenth minute. Italy flipped the game into a 3-0 win, Francesco Pio Esposito striking in the 26th and 75th minutes and Davide Frattesi in the 63rd.

Donnarumma's costly errors continued, too. He misplaced a pass that Olise pounced on for France's opener, taking the Italian goalkeeper's tally of errors directly leading to opposition goals to 38 across his professional career, according to Opta.

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Of those mistakes, the network explained, Donnarumma committed 31 for his clubs and 7 in the Italy shirt.

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The notable numbers did not stop at Italy and their goalkeeper. Zidane leaned on a young group in France's starting line-up, which featured seven players under the age of 25: Malo Gusto, Jérémy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola.

Not since the meeting against Greece in June 2023 had France started a match with seven players under 25.

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Those choices reflect Zidane's willingness to give more space to the new generation of French players, with several key figures absent, chief among them Kylian Mbappé, who missed the match through injury.

France started well and took that early lead, but they wasted several chances to extend it. Barcola rattled the post, and Donnarumma pushed Rayan Cherki's effort onto the woodwork.

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Italy gradually found their feet. They punished their opponent's mistakes to seal a crucial victory, moving onto 10 points, level with France at the top of Group One but ahead on the head-to-head record.

Not since 5 May 1962 had Italy beaten France on home soil, a 2-1 win in Florence.

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During that historic meeting in 1962, France went ahead through Jean-Claude Piumi in the 28th minute before Italy's José Altafini replied with two quick goals, in the 47th and 51st minutes, to hand the hosts the win.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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