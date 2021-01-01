In Numbers: Bafana Bafana's steady Afcon decline
Since late president Nelson Mandela helped inspire South Africa to winning the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the country has been on a downward spiral in terms of their performances at the continental showpiece.
Goal takes a look at some of the numbers from South Africa's 24-year-long particpation in the continental cup.
1: South Africa have won the Africa Cup of Nations once, in what was their first appearance in the competition, in 1996.
2: Bafana Bafana have hosted the Afcon on two occasions - they won it on home soil back in 1996 but only managed to reach the quarter-finals in 2013.
Two goals from Mark Williams in two minutes of the 1996 final carried the home side to a 2-1 win over Tunisia. Two is also the position South Africa ended in what was their second Afcon appearance, in 1998. They lost 2-0 to Egypt in the final.
3: On Bafana's third appearance in the Nations Cup, in 2000, they finished in third spot. Three is also the number of times Bafana Bafana have failed to qualify for the Afcon - that was in 2010, 2012 and 2017.
On three occasions Bafana have failed to win a single match at an Afcon tournament.
4: On four occasions South Africa have been eliminated at the group stage in the Afcon (2004, 2006, 2008 and 2015).
5: The most number of matches Bafana Bafana have won at one Afcon tournament (was when they won it in 1996).
6: South Africa finished sixth at what was their fourth Afcon tournament (2002), having finished first, second and third in their previous three competitions.
7: Bafana Bafana’s highest scorer in Afcon tournaments is Benni McCarthy with seven goals. In total he scored 31 for his country.
8: South Africa have qualified for eight Afcons (that excludes the two they have hosted), out of 11 attempts.