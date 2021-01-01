In Numbers: Bafana Bafana's steady Afcon decline

South Africa are currently locked in a three-way battle with Ghana and Sudan as to which two countries qualify for the 2022 tournament in Cameroon

Since late president Nelson Mandela helped inspire South Africa to winning the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the country has been on a downward spiral in terms of their performances at the continental showpiece.

Goal takes a look at some of the numbers from South Africa's 24-year-long particpation in the continental cup.



1: South Africa have won the Africa Cup of Nations once, in what was their first appearance in the competition, in 1996.

2: Bafana Bafana have hosted the Afcon on two occasions - they won it on home soil back in 1996 but only managed to reach the quarter-finals in 2013.

Two goals from Mark Williams in two minutes of the 1996 final carried the home side to a 2-1 win over Tunisia. Two is also the position South Africa ended in what was their second Afcon appearance, in 1998. They lost 2-0 to Egypt in the final.

3: On Bafana's third appearance in the Nations Cup, in 2000, they finished in third spot. Three is also the number of times Bafana Bafana have failed to qualify for the Afcon - that was in 2010, 2012 and 2017.

On three occasions Bafana have failed to win a single match at an Afcon tournament.

4: On four occasions South Africa have been eliminated at the group stage in the Afcon (2004, 2006, 2008 and 2015).

5: The most number of matches Bafana Bafana have won at one Afcon tournament (was when they won it in 1996).

6: South Africa finished sixth at what was their fourth Afcon tournament (2002), having finished first, second and third in their previous three competitions.

7: Bafana Bafana’s highest scorer in Afcon tournaments is Benni McCarthy with seven goals. In total he scored 31 for his country.

8: South Africa have qualified for eight Afcons (that excludes the two they have hosted), out of 11 attempts.