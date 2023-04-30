In-form Orlando Pirates reclaim PSL second spot with TS Galaxy win as Riveiro emulates Zinnbauer

Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates reclaimed second spot on the PSL standings after securing a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

Dzvukamanja and Hotto netted for Bucs

It is the Buccaneers' sixth successive win

The Soweto giants will now face Royal AM

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers recorded their sixth successive win in the league in a game played at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Pirates got off to the perfect start as they took the lead as early as the second minute when the in-form Terrence Dzvukamanja headed home Kabelo Dlamini's corner-kick.

However, parity was restored in the 39th minute when Given Msimango headed home Lindokuhle Mbatha who had delivered a quality corner-kick.

Deon Hotto proved to be the hero for the visitors as the Namibia international netted with a header from close range in the 58th minute to seal Pirates' 2-1 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro became the first Pirates coach to lead the Soweto giants to six consecutive victories in the league since 2020 when Josef Zinnbauer masterminded six wins in a row.

The win over the Rockets elevated the Buccaneers to the second spot on the PSL standings - two points clear of third-placed SuperSport United with three games left.

The runners-up spot is up for grabs with Mamelodi Sundowns having already clinched the league championship.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers are set to welcome Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday as PSL action continues.

Pirates have never lost to Royal and they have won their last two matches against Thwihli Thwahla.