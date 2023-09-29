Tshegofatso Mabasa' brace cleaned up Andile Jali's mess as Moroka Swallows move to third place on the Premier Soccer League table.

Jali guilty of first goal

Mobara sees red

Mabasa nets a brace

WHAT HAPPENED: Moroka Swallows came back from a goal down against AmaZulu to power into the top three of the PSL on Friday night as they beat Usuthu 2-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium.

Usuthu drew first blood at the stroke of half-time through Ethan Brooks, who benefited from a school-boy error committed by Swallows skipper Andile Jali.

In the 57th minute, Abbubaker Mobara had a moment of madness that saw him shown a straight red card. After a duel for the ball with Keenan Phillips, Mobara shoved the former with his head, putting his trademark headgear into use but the man in the middle had none of it and sent him for an early shower.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dube Birds took advantage of the situation as they were a man up. Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa netted in a brace within five minutes to make sure that Usuthu return to KwaZulu-Natal with nothing in hand.

The red-hot Mabasa leap-frogged Mamelodi Sundowns' Ribeiro Costa in the PSL Golden Boot race as he now has half a dozen strikes to his name.

WHAT'S NEXT: Swallows mentor Steve Komphela, who has always wanted to make the Dobsonville Stadium a fortress. The experienced tactician demands more from his players as the Birds have a 50/50 record at home - won two and lost as many. The Soweto giants will look to maintain their position in the top three until the end of the current PSL season.