In-form Golden Arrows ready to pounce on any Kaizer Chiefs slip-ups - Komphela

The 52-year-old tactician has made it clear that Abafana Bes'thende are not afraid of challenging for the league title

Lamontville head coach Steve Komphela believes his side can challenge for this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

That is if Abafana Bes'thende can keep up their current form as they are undefeated in their last four league matches, having recorded three victories.

Komphela's side is 11 points behind the league log leaders with 18 matches left in the competition.

“If the chance to catch up with Chiefs opens up we will take it,” Komphela told Daily Sun.

“We are not afraid to challenge for the title. All we have to do is to fight to win all our matches and maintain consistency.”

Abafana Bes'thende's next league match is against Black on Saturday, having defeated FC 1-0 in midweek.

Komphela is not worried about the heat conditions in Thohoyandou, Limpopo where Leopards will be seeking redemption after losing 3-0 to on Wednesday.

“We are not afraid of the heat in Venda," the former Chiefs and coach added.

"We are expecting a tough Leopards side at home. I am sure they will be different side compared to the one that lost to Chippa.

"But we are looking forward to this clash and we are positive of getting a good result.”