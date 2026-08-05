In exchange for players and a cash sum: Al-Nassr put Nawaf Al-Aqidi up for sale

Al-Nassr have sprung a major surprise, deciding to put Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi up for sale during the current summer transfer window.

Press reports had already hinted at a brewing crisis between the club and their keeper, who wants to leave in search of more minutes next season.

Saudi newspaper Okaz reports that Al-Nassr told Al-Aqidi's agent there was no intention to renew his contract. The meeting took place at the team's training camp in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

The Saudi club are now moving towards a permanent transfer to Al-Fateh, the side for whom the goalkeeper played on loan during the second half of the 2024-2025 season.

Under the agreement, Al-Nassr will receive a fee from Al-Fateh for Al-Aqidi, plus Saudi goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan and right-back Saeed Baatiyah.

Negotiations have reached advanced stages, with the deal expected to be wrapped up within the coming days before an official announcement.

Al-Aqidi, 26, is one of Al-Nassr's own products. Promoted to the first team in 2019, he never nailed down a starting spot, going out on loan to Al-Taee in 2022 and then Al-Fateh in 2025.

He began last season as Al-Nassr's number one before dropping back to the bench following errors in the middle of the campaign, notably in the matches against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

His mistakes also cost him a starting place with the Saudi national team. After the errors he made in the friendly against Egypt last March, veteran Mohammed Al-Owais took over between the posts and will guard Saudi Arabia's goal at the 2026 World Cup.