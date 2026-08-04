Candidates for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will have to pass an English language test to keep their bids alive to succeed former president Yasser Al-Misehal over the next four years.

The federation closed nominations at five o'clock last Saturday evening, with the elections set for 30 August once certain procedures are complete.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazirah" revealed the first of those procedures: every presidential candidate must pass an English language test.

According to the paper, the federation has already summoned all candidates to sit the test tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

That summons covered everyone. Those who attended in person to submit their applications were tested on the spot, while those who sent an agent instead missed out and must now sit it.

Five names made the final list for the presidency, led by former Al-Ahli club president Khalid Al-Ghamdi.

Joining him are Hatem Khaimi, Badr Al-Ruzaiza, Turki Al-Dubaan and Ahmed Al-Wadei, after both Dawood Al-Muqrin and federation member Meaid Al-Shehri withdrew earlier.

Al-Misehal resigned as federation president following Saudi Arabia's failure to escape the group stage at the 2026 World Cup, where they finished bottom of Group Eight with two points.