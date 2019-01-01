In Depth: SuperSport United press ensures home dominance over Orlando Pirates continues

Matsatsantsa were keen to bounce back against Bucs, and Goal looks at the tactical battle which took place in Nelspruit on Wednesday night

came into this game having won their opener 3-1 against Bloemfontein , whilst SuperSport United suffered a 2-0 defeat to .

Could Kaitano Tembo’s men exploit Pirates’ weaknesses like in recent meetings with pressing andr direct football or would Bucs’ build-up style come to the fore?

PIRATES WANT SPARE MAN

For the build-up play from the back that is demanded by the Orlando Pirates coaching staff, it requires Bucs to create a spare man advantage. If they are facing one striker, they already have that free man in defence and can work on midfield movement to create that same advantage further up the pitch.

Having seen SuperSport use Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza as a strike pairing in pre-season and in their opening match, Pirates decided to select three central defenders to maintain an extra body, both for building up and for when defending. However, Tembo sprung a slight surprise and left out Gabuza in favour of an extra central midfielder, going from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 formation.

Pirates, therefore, had two situations to face: a three-versus-three matchup in midfield, and the possibility of having to face a front three at times or a lone striker when the SuperSport wingers dropped – meaning two spare men at the back and therefore fewer bodies ahead of the ball.

SUPERSPORT PRESS

Immediately, it was clear that SuperSport had a good pressing shape and plan. Evans Rusike as the left-winger would look to positioning himself in an area where he could block any passes out to Pirates’ young right wingback, Thabiso Monyane, whilst also encourage Pirates to play passes into Alfred Ndegane, who Rusike could then close down.

In midfield, Sipho Mbule blocked the left half-space to prevent any forward passes from the central defenders in that area, meaning Pirates often had to play longer passes up to their front two of Augustine Mulenga and Gabadinho Mhango. Due to playing on Saturday in the Caf and having a big cup game next weekend, Pirates rested Justin Shonga and Luvuyo Memela by dropping them to the bench, while Thembinkosi Lorch was also just a substitute as he recovers from a muscle injury and Vincent Pule was not in the squad. Effectively, Pirates’ best four attacking players were all missing.

SuperSport, on the other hand, had the energy and youth of Mbule and Teboho Mokoena joining Dean Furman in midfield to match up in that area. With no Lorch or Memela to worry about between-the-lines behind them, they could close down aggressively and leave Pirates front two to be dealt with by the central defenders.

GROBLER THE FOCAL POINT

When SuperSport were on the attack, Grobler was the man that they played through. Whilst he is usually most effective playing as a second striker alongside a target man, he excelled in this game with the space Pirates gave him. He regularly dropped off the front to control long passes, with no Pirates defender tracking him.

This was particularly strange with the aggression usually seen from Happy Jele and Justice Chabalala in challenging in aerial duels. Neither player looked suited in the roles they were being used in. The latter was playing his first competitive game since December 2017 and, despite being a strong defender and good character in the squad, he simply lacks the ball-playing ability for what Pirates are trying to do.

Jele and Ndengane, now both 32, lack the requisite pace to play on the sides of a back three. Neither player has the passing range or ball-carrying ability to handle the ball in the channels, where opponents will often squeeze play to one side against the touchline.

Although SuperSport often went direct to Grobler, they could also play out from the back at times. Pirates’ front two would each position themselves on a central defender, so Furman would drop deep to look for the ball. If Fortune Makaringe pushed high onto him, then Williams would simply hit a diagonal pass to his fullbacks, who had to direct opponent.

Ordinarily, Pirates would push their wingbacks high to engage the SuperSport fullbacks, but both Monyane and Maela were reluctant to do so because their three central defenders did not want to be left three-versus-three at the back if Williams went long.

Grobler opened the scoring after Monyane’s poor back-header was cut out. He got his second early into the second half as SuperSport won a succession of loose balls around the box. Later, he assisted Ghampani Lungu’s third goal by again dropping off untracked and sliding the Zambian in-behind the defence to finish. It was a masterful performance, but Pirates allowed it by not having any players to front-screen passes into him, or any central defender tracking his movement off the front.

PIRATES CHANGE AT HALF-TIME

As Bucs did in their opening league game, they started with one formation which wasn’t really working, and switched to their more familiar 4-2-3-1 for the second half. Ndengane went off, meaning the wingbacks dropped into traditional fullback roles, whilst Nyatama went off to leave just two central midfielders. On came Shonga and Lorch.

These changes made a difference in that SuperSport could no longer commit large numbers of men forward to press as the fullbacks had direct opponents and the midfield had creative players looking to find space behind them. Had the game stayed 1-0 for longer, Pirates would likely have grown into it and built up a head of steam. However, conceding after nine minutes in the second period, meant that the game state – a comfortable two-goal cushion – made SuperSport happy to set their pressing line deeper.

Later on, they could put Gabuza on as an out-ball for the final 15 minutes with Grobler moving out to the left, and then Bongani Khumalo as a third central defender to make a back five with Pirates now playing with just Ben Motshwari in central midfield.

SUMMARY

Pirates’ resting of some of their best attacking players was certainly a factor in this result, but the biggest factor was SuperSport pressing high and disrupting Pirates’ build-up play. Without defenders capable of playing under pressure, and without number tens for Tembo’s midfield three to keep an eye on, their front six could press with security and freedom.

Once Pirates gave them different questions to answer, the score was soon 2-0 and SuperSport could switch to a deeper, more compact setup. The big question is not why Bucs rested players during this busy schedule – to ensure freshness and to use their very big squad – but why they moved to a 3-5-2 formation. They were surely expecting Gabuza to play, and in surprising them, Tembo had the early advantage. Grobler stepped up to score twice and create once as an awkward, immobile Pirates defence was exposed on and off the ball – not for the first or the last time.