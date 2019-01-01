In-depth analysis: How long-ball Kaizer Chiefs beat a surprisingly direct Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi opened up a five-point gap between them and second-placed Masandawana after Sunday's match

Could Amakhosi nullify Masandawana in midfield and get the required service to their two target men in the attack? Goal analyses the tactical battle that unfolded.

Chiefs' early lead

For much of this season, Amakhosi have used a 4-4-2 diamond formation, on only rare occasions have Ernst Middendorp deviated to something else. The interesting selection for this game was Reeve Frosler in a midfield role on the right with teenager Njabulo Blom at right-back.

Chiefs took the lead in the seventh minute after a long throw, but they had warned Sundowns in the opening stages about their threat in this department. Frosler delivered long, Eric Mathoho flicked on with no Sundowns player as a front screen, and Kennedy Mweene had to claim well.

A few minutes later, the same trick was repeated. This time, Frosler found Mathoho, received a pass back and his left-footed cross was turned home at the back post by Samir Nurkovic. For all the debate over whether the goal was offside or not, there was no clear evidence of a flick-on from Leonardo Castro and the goal stood.

Middendorp had decided to go with all of Nurkovic, Castro and Khama Billiat in the same XI for this game. The latter played at the top of the diamond with the two tall target men as “split strikers”, meaning the pair both had to run the channels constantly despite being more suited to attacking crosses inside the box.

This selection had the effect of making Chiefs look for constant diagonal passes towards the back post or up the channels. There was no intent to look for short build-up from the back but rather to go direct or to play forward immediately on transitions.

Sundowns miss Zwane

Due to a hamstring problem, Themba Zwane was missing for this game. With Sundowns again using a very fluid 4-2-2-2 shape, it meant Sibusiso Vilakazi came in as one of the two number tens with Gaston Sirino and Jose Ali Meza as a very mobile front two.

The one alteration in recent weeks was the deployment of Andile Jali. Instead of sitting deep alongside Hlompho Kekana and looking to receive off the defence, Jali played a very aggressive box-to-box role with Vilakazi often dropping back to connect the side.

Zwane’s absence and Vilakazi’s deeper role proved a massive loss for Sundowns in terms of interplay around the box, and they instead played a far more vertical game than usual – looking for Meza in the channels – with Thapelo Morena also making darts into the box from his narrow starting position on the right.

Meza was undoubtedly the home side’s most dangerous player in the first half, often from individual runs. However, Sundowns did not really translate lots of possession and territory into clear openings – for the first 45 minutes, their two best openings came from Sirino delivers from freekicks as Meza and Motjeka Madisha had reasonable openings.

The biggest chance of the half arrived in first-half injury time as Vilakazi picked up a second ball and picked out Jali at the back post with a superb pass and the latter side-footed a clear opening over the crossbar. His positioning, so high inside the area, showed the different role given to him for this clash.

Affonso enters the field

At half-time, Pitso Mosimane introduced his 6’3” target man, Mauricio Affonso, who had netted three goals from three shots in three substitute outings in Sundowns colours. The Uruguayan replaced Vilakazi, which meant Sundowns now had two speedy runners in Meza and Morena, as well as a tall focal point.

Sirino was now the sole threat between-the-lines, in an area where Willard Katsande was doing a very effective if overly aggressive job. Taking off Vilakazi was a surprise move considering it was his guile that had created the first half’s best opening.

Chiefs, meanwhile, had made an enforced first half alteration as Frosler went off injured and George Maluleka came on – a straight change on the right of the diamond.

The change for Sundowins had an immediate effect as they had three good openings in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

First, after a cross was aimed at Affonso and not properly cleared by Mathoho, meaning Meza took down the high ball and volleyed over. Then, a low Tebogo Langerman cross-cum-shot was turned towards goal by Affonso, but it lacked the power to beat Daniel Akpeyi in the Chiefs goal.

Finally, another excellent driving run by Meza on the right saw the ball fall to Affonso in the box for what looked like a tap-in, but Blom stretched to make a goal-saving clearance. The introduction of a target man as a Plan B had made a big initial impact but the leveller had not arrived.

Affonso later headed a Kekana cross just wide, had an injury-time shot cleared off the line after a long diagonal by Sirino, and then played a nice pass to the latter inside the box for a shot which was crucially blocked in the dying moments.

Chiefs doubled lead

Shortly after Mosimane withdrew the lively Meza for Lyle Lakay, seemingly to add another crossing option towards Affonso, Chiefs doubled their lead through their own target man.

For most of the second half up until that point, Chiefs had played purely on the counter-attack but came up against an excellent and aggressive Sundowns backline which stopped practically every break with strong, clean interventions.

Jali was absolutely superb in snuffing out counters, but both centre-backs were excellent in not allowing Amakhosi to create chances. Billiat was largely stopped every time he tried to lead a break.

With Castro getting no joy in an ill-suited wide forward role, he was replaced by Dumisani Zuma. This saw the latter play as the number ten, with Billiat joining Nurkovic up front.

Zuma ended up bringing some greater movement to the Chiefs attack and his fine run and cut-back from the left set up Nurkovic to rifle home the second. Soon after, the Serb nearly made it 3-0 when he beat Mweene to a diagonal ball but headed just over the crossbar.

Whilst Sundowns had several late chances from the above-mentioned Affonso involvements after the 90-minute mark, they could not grab a goal and make things truly nervy for Chiefs.

Summary

This was a game largely decided by the first goal. Once Chiefs had something to hold on to, they could sit back and play percentage football. Sundowns lacked creativity for much of the first half as Zwane’s injury proved a major factor.

In the second half, Sundowns played a completely different style to usual, delivering a plethora of diagonals and crosses towards Affonso, who initially caused havoc against a Chiefs defence sitting in their own box.

However, there was a lull in their threat after the curious withdrawal of Meza for the ineffective Lakay, whilst Chiefs took a rare chance to double their lead in a second half where Sundowns had otherwise been superb at managing any attacks that Chiefs tried to muster.

On the balance of chances, Sundowns did not deserve to lose the game, but they paid for a sloppy opener from a throw-in. Mosimane may claim Chiefs were lucky and that the goal was offside, but there is no evidence to back up the latter claim, whilst any fortune that came Amakhosi’s way owed a lot to Middendorp’s pragmatic tactics and Sundowns’ own failings in front of goal.